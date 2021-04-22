Battered stocks to outperform HDFCs, Titans and many such favoured stocks, says investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said cyclical stocks and the most battered smallcaps and midcaps will fetch good returns compared to likes of HDFC, Titan and other large cap stocks. The return on the small caps and midcaps can be expected in the next four-five years.

Fondly known as India's Warren Buffett said, who recently sold his stake in TItan, said, “It’s not going to be the HDFCs and the Titans and the most favoured stocks. It is the battered and cyclical stocks which will give the best returns over the next 4-5 years.” He was quoted by ET in a news report.

Jhunjhunwala, who was participating at an AIMA Conclave on Tuesday, further said, “If you look at the valuations of cement stocks and metal stocks, and if you look at the prospect of metal stocks, there is a huge divergence there. I don’t understand it yet. I think there is a great opportunity there. I am a large investor there.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with CNBC, he said India is going Britain’s way or much worse in the case of second wave of COVID-19. He added the second wave surge has a big issue, markets are reading the second COVID-19 surge as a blip in time. As soon as the vaccination programme gets through, the worry is going to be very little, Jhunjhunwala said.