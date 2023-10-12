 Bata Appoints Gred Graehsler As Non-Executive Director
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
Bata Appoints Gred Graehsler As Non-Executive Director | Image: Bata(Representative)

The board of directors of Bata India Limited on Thursday appointed Gerd Graehsler as a non-executive (non-independent) director of the company with effect from October 12, the company announced through an exchnage filing.

The appointment of Graehsler was done on the basis of recommendation from the Nomination and remuneration Committee.

Gerd Grähsler is Group Chief Finance Officer - BATA Brands SA and brings a wealth of experience as a compelling and credible Finance Executive.

He has demonstrated his expertise in global branded consumer and omnichannel academy companies during his tenure at Safilo Group (9 years) and P&G (13+ years). Furthermore, Gerd has acquired comprehensive Group CFO experience in a fast-paced publicly listed business, characterized also by a strong family-owned reference shareholder.

article-image

CFA charter holder since 2010, Gerd graduated from the Vienna University of Economics & Business Administration with majors in Controlling, Strategy & Marketing. He also obtained a CEMS Master of Management.

