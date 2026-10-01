Baroda Extrusion Secures ₹27.83 Crore Orders In September 2026

File Image |

Mumbai: Baroda Extrusion Limited announced on 1 October 2026, that it received purchase orders totalling ₹27,83,01,348.00 during the month of September 2026. The orders are for the supply of its copper alloy products.

Product Offerings

The company's product range includes copper flats, pipes, rods, hex bars, coils, nuggets, anodes, and profiles/sections. These products serve diverse industrial and electrical requirements.

Application Areas

Copper flats are used in electrical panels, bus bars, transformers, switchgear, data centres, defense sector, and earthing. Hollow products like copper mother tubes, pipes, tubes, and profiles are applied in the electrical, renewable, refrigeration, air-conditioning, heat exchanger, plumbing, and HVAC sectors, as well as for lugs.

Read Also Bank of Baroda bags Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar for 5th consecutive year

Manufacturing Expertise

Copper rods are used for machining, electrical components, and control panels. Copper hex bars are suitable for connectors, terminals, fasteners, and machined components, the company stated.

Management Commentary

Apesh Kanugo, Managing Director, Baroda Extrusion Limited, said that the receipt of the purchase orders reflects customer confidence in the company's product quality, manufacturing capabilities, and commitment to timely delivery. Kanugo added that the consistent demand demonstrates the strength of customer relationships and growing presence across industries.

Future Outlook

Baroda Extrusion said it is focused on strengthening its manufacturing capabilities, expanding its product portfolio, and enhancing operational efficiency. The company aims to deliver quality extrusion products and value-added solutions to meet evolving customer requirements and support sustainable growth.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.