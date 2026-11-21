Barclays |

Mumbai: Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to remain a major investment opportunity in 2027, although rising borrowing costs, infrastructure bottlenecks and geopolitical uncertainties could challenge market returns, according to Barclays Private Bank’s Outlook 2027 report.

The global investment outlook recommends maintaining an overweight position in the AI sector while adopting a selective approach to equities, bonds and alternative assets.

AI Investment Outlook

Barclays believes the artificial intelligence investment theme will continue attracting investor interest in 2027 as companies expand AI infrastructure and adopt advanced technologies. However, increasing debt financing costs and limited computing capacity could affect project profitability and delay anticipated returns.

The report expects AI adoption to begin influencing corporate earnings in 2027, although financial benefits may remain modest for several businesses. It also cautions that computing demand could exceed available infrastructure, potentially forcing investors to reassess AI growth expectations.

Global Economic Challenges

Beyond AI investments, Barclays identifies energy prices and borrowing costs as two critical factors shaping the global economic outlook for 2027. Government bond yields across the United States, United Kingdom and Japan remain near multi-decade highs, reflecting persistent inflation concerns and substantial public borrowing requirements. Elevated government debt and uncertain monetary policy could trigger further volatility across global financial markets.

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Equity Investment Strategy

For equity investors, Barclays favours US stocks alongside technology, energy and healthcare companies. The bank recommends combining momentum, quality and low-volatility investment strategies to navigate changing market conditions. With corporate earnings expectations remaining elevated, stock-specific performance and sector rotation could become increasingly important.

Bonds And Alternative Assets

In fixed-income markets, Barclays advises investors against aggressively extending bond duration amid uncertainty surrounding interest rates. Instead, it prefers intermediate-maturity bonds and higher-quality debt instruments.

The report also highlights infrastructure investments, real assets and hedge funds as potential diversification opportunities during economic disruptions. Overall, Barclays expects attractive investment opportunities in 2027 but stresses that portfolio flexibility, disciplined risk management and timely allocation decisions will remain essential.

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