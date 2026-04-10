Barclays Brings Global Sports Partnerships To India, Reinforcing Focus On Community Impact

Barclays reaffirmed its long-term commitment to community development in India by bringing together its global sports partnerships for a leadership discussion and a Grand Showcase tour at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) today. |

Mumbai, 10 April 2026: Barclays reaffirmed its long-term commitment to community development in India by bringing together its global sports partnerships for a leadership discussion and a Grand Showcase tour at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) today.

The discussion brought together Anil Kumble, former international cricketer, Praveen Kumar, CEO, Barclays Global Services, Hrishikesh Shende, Managing Director, Premier League India, and Robert Lawson, CEO, Marylebone Cricket Club. The conversation explored the power of sport to drive inclusion, social mobility and long-term community impact, while balancing heritage with the responsibility to widen access globally.

From R-L - Sourav Ganguly’s iconic 2002 Lord’s Pavilion jersey, Premier League and Barclays Women’s Super League trophies, Williams Racing Formula 1 headgear |

The event highlighted how Barclays’ long-standing partnerships with global sporting institutions, are helping unlock opportunities, inspiring aspiration and expanding access to sport for young people and communities across key markets such as India.

Speaking at the event, Praveen Kumar, CEO, Barclays Global Services, said, “Sport is a powerful enabler of aspiration and opportunity. Our partnership with MCC reflects Barclays’ belief that access to sport can help build confidence, resilience, and pathways for young people, while strengthening the communities around us. Through our global sports partnerships, we are proud to invest not just in iconic institutions, but in the next generation of talent and in experiences that bring our colleagues closer to our purpose, of working together to create a better financial future.”

Robert Lawson, CEO, Marylebone Cricket Club, added, “Through our partnership with Barclays, MCC and the MCC Foundation can both protect and promote cricket’s heritage and expand access and participation. By investing in grassroots programmes, particularly for young people, we can continue to work for the good of the game for generations to come. It has been a great pleasure to be in Mumbai and see up close the impact of Barclays’ support for our cricket projects and the positive effect it has on young girls.”

The Grand Showcase Tour was a curated exhibition of Barclays’ global sports partnership assets. These include the Premier League, and Barclays Women’s Super League (BWSL) Trophies, the Wimbledon umpire’s chair, Sourav Ganguly’s iconic 2002 Lord’s Pavilion jersey from the historic NatWest Series win, and Formula 1 Williams Racing headgear, offering guests and employees a rare, immersive view of Barclays’ global sports portfolio.

The India engagement included a Girls’ Cricket Festival delivered by the Oscar Foundation, supported by Barclays to advance community cricket in India and encourage participation and confidence among young players.

Through sustained partnerships and purpose-led engagement, Barclays continues to use the power of sport to connect global platforms with local communities, creating opportunity and impact that extends well beyond the field of play.