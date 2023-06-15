 Barbeque Nation Acquires Shares In Red Apple
Barbeque Nation Acquires Shares In Red Apple

With this acquisition, the shareholding of the company in the subsidiary stands increased to 82.43 percent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Barbeque Nation Acquires Shares In Red Apple | File/ Representative image

Barbeque nation through an exchange filing on Thursday announced the acquisition of shares of Red Apple Consultancy Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company.

The company through the filing said that on June 14, Barbeque Nation has completed the acquisition of 275 equity shares, constituting 4.21 percent paid-up share capital of Red Apple.

With this acquisition, the shareholding of the company in the subsidiary stands increased to 82.43 percent.

Barbeque Nation Shares

The shares of Barbeque nation on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 659.50, down by 0.79 percent.

article-image
