Barbeque Nation acquires additional 3.06% shares in Red Apple | File/ Representative image

Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited on February 22, acquired 3.06 per cent paid-up shares capital of Red Apple Kitchen Consultancy Private Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing. The purchase of 200 equity shares increased the company's total stake to 78.22 per cent.

According to an exchange filing that was earlier released by the company, the cost of acquisition was Rs 5,80,00,000 with each share costing Rs 2,90,000.

Red Apple Kitchen Consultancy is a subsidiary of the company and is engaged in the business of running restaurants specializing in Italian cuisine.

The company's turnover in the financial year 2021–22 was Rs 466.29 million, whereas in 2020–21 it was at Rs 226.43 million.

Shares of Barbeque Nation

The shares of Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited on Thursday at 2:18 pm was at Rs 719.95, up by 4.09 per cent.