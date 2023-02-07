Barbeque Nation allots shares worth Rs 25,355 to employees as stock option | File/ Representative image

Barbeque Nation announced on Tuesday, in an exchange filing, that it has allotted 5,071 equity shares worth Rs 25,355 to employees under the ESOP 2015.

Post the allocation of these shares worth Rs 5 each, the issued and paid-up share is at 3,89,78,401 for the value of Rs 19,48,92,005.

The shares of Barbeque Nation on Tuesday closed at Rs 836.00, down by 2.80 per cent.

