Banks to remain closed on Thursday on occasion of Ram Navami: Check list of cities here

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Ram Navami that will be celebrated on March 30 is a bank holiday across many parts of India. Ram Navami is an important festival for Hindus and is the first month in the Hindu Lunar calendar. The day is celebrated on the ninth day in the month of Chaitra and this year it falls on March 30.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's bank official calendar both private and public banks will be closed on Thursday on account of Ram Navami in some states across the country. Another important point to be noted is that the bank holidays differ depending on the state.

Bank customers will not be able to deposit or withdraw money from branches but the ATMs, mobile banking and online banking services will be functioning as per usual.

Here is the full list of cities where banks will remain shut:

The banks will remain shut in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi, Patna, Shimla.

article-image

In contrast the banks in Aizawl, Agartala, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Chennai, Imphal, Kochi, Jammu, Kolkata, Panaji, New Delhi, Raipur, Srinagar, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram will remain open.

You can check out the list of bank holidays on RBI's official website.

Additionally, the banks in April will remain closed for 15 days across different states.

