Updated on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 09:50 AM IST

Banks to be shut for 17 days in November due to festivals: Check here for details

FPJ Web Desk
Though banks will be shut for a few days for holidays, ATMs will continue to work without any disruptions./Representative image | File Photo

Starting from today, here is the list of Bank holidays for November. Banks will remain closed on account of a few festivals next month and under the Negotiable Instruments Acts in a few states.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, banks will remain closed in some states across the country as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The holidays being observed include Diwali, Bhai Duj, Chhath Puja, among others).

The central bank has classified the bank holidays under three categories, which include, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

There is also going to be one long weekend in states where banks are closed for Guru Nanak’s birthday on 19 November 2021. Except for Bengaluru, all the banks will observe a holiday on Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan).

List of bank holidays

  • November 1, 2021: Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut observed in Karnataka, Manipur respectively

  • November 3, 2021: Banks in Karnataka will remain closed on Naraka Chaturdashi

  • November 4, 2021: Banks in all states will be closed except Karnataka due to Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja

  • November 5, 2021: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja observed in Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra

  • November 6, 2021: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba observed in Sikkim, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh

  • November 10, 2021: Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya) observed in Bihar and Jharkhand

  • November 11, 2021: Chhath Puja observed in Bihar

  • November 12, 2021: Wangala Festival observed in Meghalaya

  • November 19, 2021: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima observed in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, among few others

  • November 22, 2021: Kanakadasa Jayanthi observed in Karnataka

  • November 23, 2021: Seng Kutsnem observed in Meghalaya

Banks will be closed on weekends

  • November 7, 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

  • November 13, 2021 – Second Saturday

  • November 14, 2021 – Sunday

  • November 21, 2021 – Sunday

  • November 27, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

  • November 28, 2021 – Sunday

Though banks will be shut for the abovementioned holidays, ATMs will continue to work without any disruptions. Mobile and internet banking will remain operational, as well.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 09:48 AM IST
