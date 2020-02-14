Banks stare at higher provision post SC verdict on telecoms

The Supreme Court verdict on telecom companies having to repay adjusted gross revenue dues by Mar 17 is likely to pose a problem for banks, along with telecom operators, analysts say.

Banks, analysts say, will have to make additional provisions in Jan-Mar for their exposure to such companies.

Bharti Airtel reportedly faces a claim of around 356 bln rupees in adjusted gross revenue dues, while Vodafone Idea may have to cough up 530 bln rupees, and Tata Teleservices has dues to the tune of around 140 bln rupees.

Loans to telecom companies, especially to Vodafone Idea, may become non-performing in Jan-Mar, as the latter's management has stated that the company will have to shut shop if the government does not intervene or the top court provides some relief for repayment of dues.

"The ruling could also have repercussions for the banking industry, should there be defaults linked to the Supreme Court decision. The banking sector's exposure to telco firms stood at 1.3% of loans at 2018-19 (Apr-Mar), within which we believe Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea account for a significant share," global rating agency Fitch had said on Jan 21, after the Supreme Court rejected telecom companies' review plea in adjusted gross revenue case.