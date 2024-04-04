Banking Shares Bounce Back, As Indian Indices Start In Green Ahead Of RBI Announcement

Indices End Day In Green | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in Green on Thursday with Sensex at 74,274.33, up by 397.51 points, and Nifty at 22,557.60, up by 122.95 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 47,974.60 also up by 350.35 points.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, ICICI, Sun pharma and Indusind Bank were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.91 against the dollar, losing 0.03 per cent of its value.

Markets on Wednesday

The stock markets ended Wednesday on a lower note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 73,876.82, down by 27.09 points or 0.04 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended negatively at 22,434.65, down by 18.69 points or 0.08 per cent.

However, the Nifty Bank rose 113.55 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 47,659.

Major gainers and Losers - BSE & NSE

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, and Axis Bank emerged as the major gainers, while Nestle India, Kotak Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Finserv suffered losses.

In the Nifty pack, Shriram Finance, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and Divis Lab led the gains, while Nestle India, Bajaj Auto, Dr. Reddy Laboratories, Kotak Bank, and Britannia were among the laggards..

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by USD 0.18 to USD 85.61 a barrel at 0814 GMT. Brent crude prices also jumped by USD 0.17 to USD 89.52 a barrel at 0814 GMT.

On Wednesday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective rise in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average declined.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,211.49 gaining 5.68 points or 0.11 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 39,127.14 losing 43.10 points or 0.11 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a jump of 37.01 points or 0.23 per cent to reach 16,277.46.

The Asian indices started in a Mix, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.65 per cent to reach 40,101.82, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 1.22 per cent to drop to 16,725.10 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it increased by 0.87 per cent to reach 2,730.43.