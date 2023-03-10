Bank of Baroda maintains the previous lending interest rate

Bank of Baroda decided to maintain the last Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate from the last month, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The overnight MCLR is at 7.90 per cent, whereas the one month MCLR is at 8.20 per cent. The MLR for three months, six months and one year will be at 8.30 per cent, 8.40 per cent and 8.55 per cent respectively.
Last hike in MCLR by Bank of Baroda
The bank on February 12 had increased the MCLR after the Reserve Bank of India increased the repo rate by 25 basis points.
Bank of Baroda to sell stake in BOB Financial Solution
On March 10, Bank of Baroda approved the sale of upto 49 per cent stake in BOB Financial Solutions.
Shares of Bank of Baroda
The shares of Bank of Baroda on Friday closed at Rs 167.80, down by 2.19 per cent.
