Bank of Baroda maintains the previous lending interest rate

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
Bank of Baroda maintains the previous lending interest rate | Wikepedia

Bank of Baroda decided to maintain the last Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate from the last month, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The overnight MCLR is at 7.90 per cent, whereas the one month MCLR is at 8.20 per cent. The MLR for three months, six months and one year will be at 8.30 per cent, 8.40 per cent and 8.55 per cent respectively.

Last hike in MCLR by Bank of Baroda

The bank on February 12 had increased the MCLR after the Reserve Bank of India increased the repo rate by 25 basis points.

Shares of Bank of Baroda

The shares of Bank of Baroda on Friday closed at Rs 167.80, down by 2.19 per cent.

