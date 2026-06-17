Bank Of Baroda Launches 555-Day Golden Goal Deposit Scheme, Offers Interest Rates Up To 7.40% Per Annum

Bank of Baroda has launched the 555-day bob Golden Goal Deposit Scheme. |

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda has introduced a new fixed deposit product called the ‘bob Golden Goal Deposit Scheme’, offering interest rates of up to 7.40 percent per annum on a special tenure of 555 days. The scheme is available for retail deposits below Rs 3 crore and aims to provide customers with assured returns in the current interest rate environment.

Attractive Returns For Depositors

Under the new scheme, general customers can earn 6.75 percent per annum on callable deposits with a 555-day tenure.

Resident senior citizens are eligible for a higher interest rate of 7.25 percent per annum, while resident super senior citizens aged 80 years and above can earn 7.35 percent per annum.

The bank said the scheme has been designed to help customers lock in attractive returns for a fixed period.

Higher Rates On Non-Callable Deposits

Customers opting for non-callable deposits can earn slightly higher returns.

General customers will receive 6.80 percent per annum, while resident senior citizens will earn 7.30 percent per annum.

For resident super senior citizens, the highest interest rate under the scheme is 7.40 percent per annum, making it one of the most attractive offerings in the category.

Non-callable deposits generally do not allow premature withdrawal and therefore offer a higher interest rate.

Read Also Bajaj Finance Hikes FD Rates For Select Senior Citizen Schemes

Bank Focuses On Customer Savings

Speaking on the launch, Beena Vaheed, Executive Director of Bank of Baroda, said the scheme provides customers an opportunity to secure higher returns amid changing interest rate conditions.

She said the bank remains committed to introducing innovative and value-driven products that support customers in achieving their financial goals.

Easy Digital And Branch Access

Customers can open the fixed deposit through Bank of Baroda’s digital platforms, including the bob World mobile banking app and internet banking portal.

Deposits can also be opened by visiting any Bank of Baroda branch across the country.

The bank added that new customers can book a fixed deposit online through its website without opening a savings account, making the process simple and convenient.