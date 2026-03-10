Bank Of Baroda Launches BoB Women Sapphire Savings Account, Offers ₹10 Lakh Cancer Cover & Premium Lifestyle Benefits

File Image | Bank of Baroda Launches Premium Account for Women.

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda has introduced a new premium savings account designed specifically for women, called the bob Women Sapphire Savings Account. The account combines banking services with health, wellness and lifestyle benefits.

The bank said the product aims to support women customers by offering financial services along with healthcare support and lifestyle privileges.

Health and Wellness Benefits

One of the key highlights of the account is a complimentary cancer care coverage of Rs 10 lakh for women between the ages of 18 and 60 years.

Account holders will also receive free online doctor consultations for up to six family members. In addition, customers can get up to 15 percent discount on medicines and up to 20 percent discount on pathology tests.

These benefits are designed to help women and their families access healthcare services more easily.

Banking and Lifestyle Privileges

The bob Women Sapphire Savings Account comes with the bob Bhoomi RuPay Select Debit Card. This card provides several premium benefits including domestic airport lounge access.

Customers can also get complimentary gym membership, health check-up services, spa or salon sessions, Uber coupons and OTT subscriptions.

The account also offers benefits through the BOBCARD Tiara Credit Card, which is a women-focused credit card. Customers will receive a 50 percent waiver on the first-year fee in the form of reward points. The card also offers a women’s health package, personal accident coverage and vouchers for brands such as Myntra, Nykaa, Flipkart and Lakme.

Additional Banking Benefits

The account requires a monthly average balance of Rs 1 lakh.

Customers will also receive discounts on locker charges, with up to 20 percent concession capped at Rs 500. In addition, the bank offers a 50 percent waiver on home loan processing fees for account holders.

Bank’s View on the New Product

Dr. Debadatta Chand, Managing Director and CEO of Bank of Baroda, said the new account reflects the bank’s effort to offer meaningful financial solutions for women.

He said the product combines wellness benefits with premium banking and lifestyle privileges and aims to meet the growing needs of women customers while strengthening the bank’s presence in the high-value women’s deposit segment.

