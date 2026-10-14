Bank Of Baroda Breaks Silence On BR Shetty Lawsuit, Says It Will Firmly Defend Its Interests In Court

Bank of Baroda says it has not received formal notice of BR Shetty's reported lawsuit. |

Mumbai: State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has issued a clarification regarding media reports of a lawsuit reportedly filed by businessman Dr Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty in the Bombay High Court.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the lender said it had not yet received formal notice of the reported lawsuit and would firmly defend its interests if served.

Bank Responds To Lawsuit Reports

The clarification follows media reports suggesting that Shetty filed a lawsuit against Bank of Baroda on October 13, 2026.

The bank acknowledged these reports but clarified that it had not been formally served with the legal proceedings.

It also maintained that commenting on allegations before examining the court documents would be inappropriate.

What Did Bank Of Baroda Say?

In its communication to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), the lender explained its position.

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"The Bank has not been served with such a suit and cannot comment on the contents of pleadings which are untested in court," the filing stated.

The bank further said it would defend the proceedings firmly and take all necessary steps to protect its interests once formally served.

Legal Proceedings Yet To Be Examined

The clarification indicates that Bank of Baroda has not yet examined the allegations reportedly raised in the lawsuit.

Importantly, the lender has neither accepted nor rejected the specific allegations, stating that the pleadings remain untested before the court.

The filing does not disclose the amount of damages reportedly sought, the nature of the claims or any financial implications for the bank.

Disclosure To Stock Exchanges

Bank of Baroda submitted the clarification under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

The communication was signed by company secretary S Balakumar.

Further developments will depend on whether the bank receives formal court documents and the subsequent legal proceedings.

For now, the lender has maintained that it will protect its interests through appropriate legal action.

Disclaimer: This report is based on Bank of Baroda’s exchange filing dated October 14, 2026. Allegations remain unproven in court.