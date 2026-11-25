Banking stocks staged a strong recovery on Wednesday with heavyweight private sector lenders driving domestic equity benchmarks higher despite selling pressure across Asian markets.

During the early trade, the Bank Nifty jumped approximately 1,281 points, or 2.1%, to 63,865.9. The Nifty Private Bank index climbed 2.6% to 31,450.6, while the Nifty PSU Bank index registered a relatively modest gain of 0.5%.

Banking heavyweights contributed significantly to the broader market recovery, with the Sensex advancing 1,369.4 points, or 1.7%, to 83,805.4. The Nifty rose 382.9 points, or 1.5%, to 25,732.6.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Lead Banking Sector Rally

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank emerged as the leading Nifty 50 gainers, advancing 3.5% to ₹846.30 and 3.2% to ₹1,635.70, respectively.

Union Bank of India climbed 2.9%, while Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank gained 2.2% and 2%, respectively.

Kotak Mahindra Bank advanced 1.9%, while AU Small Finance Bank and IndusInd Bank rose more than 1% each.

State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda registered gains of 0.9% each.

Of the 14 Bank Nifty constituents, 12 traded higher. Punjab National Bank and Federal Bank remained under pressure, declining 1.6% and 0.6%, respectively.

The recovery helped the banking index recoup a significant portion of Monday's losses, when it plunged approximately 2,050 points, or more than 3%, to settle at 62,585.4.

Domestic stock exchanges remained closed on Tuesday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Foreign Institutional Buying, Lower Crude Prices Support Indian Equities

Indian equities bucked the broader Asian market trend, where renewed selling in technology stocks and concerns surrounding fresh US tariffs weighed on investor sentiment.

South Korea's KOSPI slumped as much as 5.3%, while Japan's Nikkei declined 2.9%.

Continued overseas investment inflows and a substantial decline in crude oil prices during November remain important factors supporting domestic market sentiment.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth ₹5,672 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth ₹2,760 crore.

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