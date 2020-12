Bank Holidays 2021: Full list of days banks in India will remain closed

As we bid Adieu to the year 2020 and are ready to welcome 2021, most of us often search when banks and banking services will not be available to them.

To give convenience to our readers and help you plan everything in advance, FPJ brings you full list of Bank Holidays for the year 2021, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to the Central Bank, these days are in addition to the regular holidays of every Sunday, and second and fourth Saturday. There will be small variations in states considering state-specific holidays.

It may be noted that the dates given below were informed by RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Bank Holidays in January 2021

26 January, Tuesday: Republic Day

Bank Holidays in March 2021

11 March, Thursday: Shivaratri

29 March, Monday: Holi

Bank Holidays in April 2021

1 April, Thursday: Closing accounts

2 April, Friday: Good Friday

13 April, Tuesday: Gudi Padwa

14 April, Wednesday: Ambedkar Jayanti

21 April, Wednesday: Shree Ram Navmi

Bank Holidays in May 2021

1 May, Saturday: May day

13 May, Thursday: Ramzan-Id/Id-ul-Fitar

26 May, Wednesday: Buddha Pournima

Bank Holidays in July 2021

20 July, Tuesday: Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha)

Bank Holidays in August 2021

15 August, Sunday: Independence Day

16 August, Monday: Parsi New Year

19 August, Thursday: Muharram

30 August, Monday: Janmashtami

Bank Holidays in September 2021

10 September, Friday: Ganesh Chaturthi

Bank Holidays in October 2021

2 October, Saturday: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

15 October, Friday: Dussehra/Vijaya Dashmi

19 October, Tuesday: Id-E-Milad

Bank Holidays in November 2021

4 November, Thursday: Diwali

5 November, Friday: Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja

19 November, Friday: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima (some states)

Bank Holidays in December 2021

25 December, Saturday: Christmas