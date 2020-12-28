FPJ News You Can Use: Full list of bank holidays in January 2021

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of January 2021 in India.

According to the RBI, these holidays may differ from state to state and be different in various banks. Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work accordingly, in order to avoid any last-minute issues. While banks will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional.

Here's the list of bank holidays in January 2021:

01 January 2021- New Year’s Day

03 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

09 January 2021- Second Saturday

10 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

17 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

23 January 2021- Fourth Saturday

24 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

26 January 2021- Republic Day

31 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

Regional Holidays

02 January 2021- New Year’s celebration

14 January 2021- Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti

15 January 2021- Thiruvalluvar Day/Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja

16 January 2021- Uzhavar Thirunal

23 January 2021- Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

25 January 2021- Imoinu Iratpa

26 January 2021- Gaan-Ngai