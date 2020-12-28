FPJ News You Can Use: Full list of bank holidays in January 2021

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of January 2021 in India.
According to the RBI, these holidays may differ from state to state and be different in various banks. Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work accordingly, in order to avoid any last-minute issues. While banks will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional.
Here's the list of bank holidays in January 2021:
01 January 2021- New Year’s Day
03 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)
09 January 2021- Second Saturday
10 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)
17 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)
23 January 2021- Fourth Saturday
24 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)
26 January 2021- Republic Day
31 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)
Regional Holidays
02 January 2021- New Year’s celebration
14 January 2021- Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti
15 January 2021- Thiruvalluvar Day/Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja
16 January 2021- Uzhavar Thirunal
23 January 2021- Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
25 January 2021- Imoinu Iratpa
26 January 2021- Gaan-Ngai
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)