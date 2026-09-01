Bank Credit Growth Accelerates To 16.5% In June As Lending Rates Ease, RBI Data Shows

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Bank lending gained momentum in June 2026, with overall credit growth rising sharply to 16.5% compared with 9.9% during the same period last year, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s latest Quarterly Basic Statistical Return report.

At the same time, lending rates on existing bank loans moderated, with the weighted average lending rate (WALR) declining to 9.26% from 9.71% a year earlier. The RBI data showed that nearly two-thirds of outstanding bank credit carried interest rates below 9%, compared with 54.1% in June 2025.

Credit expansion was particularly strong among female individual borrowers, with loans to this segment rising 19.7% year-on-year in June. The growth exceeded overall bank credit expansion of 16.5% and household-sector credit growth of 15.2%.

However, credit under the personal-loan category grew at a slower pace of 12.7% during the period. Other sectors recorded stronger growth, with finance-sector credit rising 22.4%, trade credit increasing 18.1%, industrial credit growing 15.5% and agricultural credit expanding 15.1%.

The RBI clarified that the WALR figure represents the average interest rate across all outstanding bank credit and does not indicate rates for specific retail products such as home loans, vehicle loans or personal loans.

Rural and smaller centres drive lending growth

Credit growth was also higher across rural, semi-urban and urban locations compared with metropolitan centres. Lending in rural areas increased 21.1% in June, compared with 12.8% a year earlier.

Semi-urban centres recorded 21.6% credit growth, while urban areas saw lending expand 21.4%. In comparison, credit growth in metropolitan centres stood at 13.1%, though it was higher than the previous year’s 8.2%.

Working-capital loans also showed improvement, growing 18% year-on-year in June 2026 compared with 13.4% a year earlier.

The latest RBI data indicates that lower lending rates, wider credit availability and stronger borrowing activity across smaller cities and rural areas have supported the recovery in bank credit growth.