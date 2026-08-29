Types Of personal Loans In India: Medical, Wedding, Travel, Debt Consolidation Explained | E-Furor

A personal loan can be used for different financial needs, from managing an unexpected medical expense to funding a wedding or consolidating existing debt. Although these purposes are often described as different types of personal loan, they may not always represent separate loan products. In many cases, the distinction is based on how the borrower intends to use the funds. Understanding these categories can help you identify the type of borrowing that may suit your requirement.

What are the common types of personal loans?

A personal loan is generally an unsecured form of borrowing that can be used for a range of eligible personal expenses. Depending on the purpose, borrowers commonly look at:

● Medical personal loans

● Wedding personal loans

● Travel personal loans

● Debt consolidation personal loans

Medical personal loan

Medical expenses can arise unexpectedly and may require funding before you have accumulated enough savings.

A medical personal loan may be considered for eligible expenses such as:

● Hospitalisation costs

● Planned medical procedures

● Treatment-related expenses

● Other eligible healthcare requirements

This type of borrowing can provide access to funds without requiring you to liquidate investments or use all your emergency savings. However, compare the personal loan interest rate, fees and repayment obligations before borrowing.

Wedding personal loan

Weddings can involve several expenses, including venue bookings, catering, travel, accommodation and other arrangements.

A wedding personal loan may help eligible borrowers spread these expenses through monthly repayments rather than paying the entire cost from available savings.

Before choosing this option, estimate the total wedding budget and borrow only the amount you genuinely need. A larger loan can increase both the EMI and the total interest payable.

Travel personal loan

Travel expenses can include flights, accommodation, transportation and other trip-related costs. A travel personal loan may be considered when a borrower wants to fund an eligible trip through structured repayments.

However, borrowing for discretionary spending requires particular attention to affordability. Consider whether you can comfortably repay the personal loan after returning from the trip, especially when the expense does not generate future income.

Debt consolidation personal loan

Managing several high-cost debts can make monthly finances difficult to track. A debt consolidation personal loan may allow an eligible borrower to use one new loan to repay multiple existing debts.

The potential benefit is simpler repayment management through a single EMI. However, consolidation does not automatically reduce the total cost of borrowing.

Before choosing this among the types of personal loan, compare:

A consolidation loan may make sense only when the new arrangement improves repayment manageability or overall borrowing costs after considering applicable charges.

Are these separate personal loan products?

Not necessarily. The term types of personal loan can describe the purpose for which the funds are borrowed rather than completely separate products.

For example, a bank may offer one general personal loan that eligible borrowers can use for medical expenses, weddings, travel or other permitted personal needs. Always check the specific product's terms instead of assuming that a purpose-specific loan is available.

How does IDFC FIRST bank's FIRSTmoney personal loan fit these needs?

IDFC FIRST Bank’s FIRSTmoney personal loan is a flexible, unsecured loan that can be used for eligible personal needs such as medical expenses, weddings, travel, home renovation or education.

Key features include:

· Loan amount: ₹50,000 to ₹15 lakh, subject to eligibility.

· Repayment tenure: 9 to 60 months.

· Interest rates: Starting from 9.99% p.a..

· Digital application: The process is completely online, and doesn’t require any document uploads.

· Zero foreclosure charges: Borrowers can repay the loan early without foreclosure charges and no lock-in period.

The final loan amount, interest rate, tenure and eligibility depend on the bank’s assessment and prevailing policies.

Conclusion

The types of personal loan commonly discussed in India include medical, wedding, travel and debt consolidation loans, but these categories often describe the purpose of borrowing rather than separate loan products. Before taking a personal loan, assess the actual amount required, repayment capacity, interest rate, applicable charges and total cost. Choosing based on your financial need and ability to repay can help ensure that the loan serves its intended purpose without creating unnecessary financial pressure.

FAQs

What are the common types of personal loan in India?

Common purpose-based categories include medical, wedding, travel and debt consolidation personal loans. However, these may not always be separate products.

Can a personal loan be used for medical expenses?

Yes, a personal loan may be used for eligible medical expenses, subject to the lender's terms and conditions.

Is a wedding personal loan different from a regular personal loan?

Not necessarily. Some lenders offer general-purpose personal loans that can be used for eligible wedding expenses rather than a separate wedding-specific product.

Can I use a personal loan for debt consolidation?

Yes, you can use a personal loan to repay your existing debts for debt consolidation.

How should I choose between different types of personal loan?

Focus on the purpose of borrowing, amount required, eligibility, EMI affordability, interest rate, fees and total repayment cost to compare different personal loan offers.