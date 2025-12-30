 Bangladesh Vanishes From BNCCI Trade Fair Amid Tensions, Kolkata Event Mourns Missing Sarees, Hilsa, & Cross-Border Charm
The 37th BNCCI trade fair in Kolkata concluded without Bangladeshi exhibitors due to geopolitical tensions and visa issues, marking the absence of traditional participants showcasing Jamdani sarees and Hilsa fish. The event shifted to a consumer-centric, festive format with emphasis on handlooms and handicrafts from Bengal districts. BNCCI hosted MSME conclaves and plans a future food-themed fair.

Kolkata: The absence of Bangladeshi exhibitors due to geopolitical tensions and visa-related issues marked the 37th annual trade fair of the Bengal National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BNCCI), which concluded in north Kolkata on Monday.

Bangladesh, a traditional and major international participant in the chamber's trade fairs, could not take part this year due to factors "beyond our control", BNCCI Director and Chairman Foreign Trade sub-committee Ritwik Das told PTI, pointing to external issues widely understood to include diplomatic and visa constraints.

"As of now, we have to wait for a conducive environment for renewed interest from Bangladesh," he said, adding that the fair missed its usual cross-border presence, including popular Bangladeshi products such as Jamdani sarees and Hilsa fish stalls directly from producers and traders of the neighbouring country. At least a dozen of Bangaldeshi exhibitors from food to FMCG had shown interest in participating in the event but did not materialised, Das said.

He said the chamber reworked the format of the fair in view of the challenges and the year-end festive period, shifting focus from a business-to-business format to a more consumer-centric approach. Das said the event coincided with Christmas and New Year celebrations, prompting BNCCI to adopt a "celebration mode".

This year's fair was organised in two phases -- a puja-centric event held at indoor stadium Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in central Kolkata ahead of the Durga Puja, and the traditional trade fair at Bagbazar in the northern part of the city, with the latter placing strong emphasis on handloom and handicrafts. Artisans and marginal traders from several districts showcased products such as Pattachitra, Murshidabad silk and other district-specific crafts, which saw robust festive demand.

The fair continued to serve as a platform for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with BNCCI organising an industry conclave and an MSME conclave to facilitate interaction with government officials and foreign diplomats. British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming attended the event and discussed opportunities under the UK-India Free Trade Agreement, with BNCCI positioning itself as a facilitator to help MSMEs access policy support, infrastructure benefits and export-related information.

BNCCI said it plans to organise a food-themed fair in the near future, while hoping that international participation, particularly from Bangladesh, will resume once prevailing geopolitical and visa-related issues are resolved. 

