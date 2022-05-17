Bangalore remains in top position with the highest number of jobs: Study

Bangalore remains in the top position with the highest number of jobs and employment created with a 17.6 percent proportion, according to a study by Hirect, the chat-based direct hiring platform.

Delhi grabs the second spot with an 11.5 percent proportion, followed by Mumbai at 10.4 percent and Noida at the tail with a 6.0 percent employment proportion.

Hirect, the chat-based direct hiring platform, released its first-ever insight report to shed light on how the job market in India will be perceived in the coming future and decode the key survival of success in this candidate-driven market after the new normal.

Highest job-creating sector

Sales and Business Development has accounted for 26.9 percent of employment. IT/ITES has created the second-highest employment with 20.6 percent of employment for the year. While Procurement/Trade with 0.3 percent was one of the least job-creating sectors for the year.

IT jobs top list

Jobs in the IT/ITES industry were recorded to be on the ascent from the previous year. Technology hiring appears to have remained immune to the pandemic's effects, such as the impact of rapid digitization on Indian organizations. Hiring in the IT software sector has increased 163 percent year on year.

In the top 20 percent of the highest paid jobs, IT Engineers (with the experience of 5-10 years) are placed among the top paid Jobs with 54.2 percent, followed by Sales & Business Development with 20.4 percent of same experience range.

The average salary in the IT industry for the experience range of 5-10 years is 62.3 percent higher than Sales and Business Development, which is at 20.4 percent.

Backend Technology under IT functional leads the list with 42.8 percent of the Highest Paid Jobs out of total IT Engineers. The Web-Technology sub-category stands at 16.2 percent of the job proportion is in second place.

Decision-makers not confined to recruiters, HRs

Rapid alterations in the hiring trends have led to the recruitment decisions to not to be confined to recruiters and HRs. Founders, CXOs, and Directors are actively involved in the hiring process, and the fraternity is highly inclined toward handpicking their teams. As a part of the new normal of the hiring industry, the recruiter pool is also expected to grow in the candidate-driven market because of the active participation of decision-makers. Moreover, with the government's initiatives to give a monetary boost to the startup fraternity, the cities like Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai have become the unicorn headquarters globally, leading to top decision-makers hailing from the same towns directly involved in hiring, the study said.

Hiring in White Collar jobs on rise

Hiring activity in White Collar Jobs has also officially started to recoup in India after being disrupted by the pandemic's second wave in April 2021. After a sharp decline in April and a flattening out in May, India's hiring trends hit a high in June, progressing across various industries.

Hiring in other sectors

As per Hirect's Data, there had been a substantial increase in hiring activities in hotels/restaurants/airlines/ travels and retail sectors in June from May. Sectors such as Insurance, Banking/Financial Services, Pharma/Biotech, FMCG, Education/Training, and BPO/ITES showed a positive sequential upswing in June 2021 from their recent slump.

What should organisations do?

HRs will need to offer more flexible work arrangements to attract and retain talent, creating a more competitive employment market, resulting in greater employee engagement and a more diverse workplace. An organization's prime emphasis will be to use intelligent technology mobilization to expedite the ongoing digitalization across industries. Technology will play a key role in organizing decentralized workers in the coming years.

Organizations would need to leverage flexible working, hybrid workplaces, and other positive trends to boost employees' health and mental well-being. In the wake of this second wave, companies must implement upskilling initiatives to assist their employees in staying effective on the job to remain flexible and acclimate to external business challenges.

HR professionals should increase employee loyalty, boost confidence, and reduce hiring and onboarding costs by improving training and skill development initiatives. Following the pandemic, organizations increasingly transformed their hiring policies to highlight that the right skills will be valued over academic credentials. The future of work will not be about degree certificates but skills. Technology is expected to transform over 1 billion jobs, or nearly one-third of all jobs globally, over the next decade

Speaking on the report, Raj Das, Global Co-founder & CEO of Hirect India said, "The economy has seen a severe downturn in the past two years and it started to show a positive development trajectory, India's hiring industry has seen quarter-on-quarter growth, with startups hiring in significant numbers and creating huge employment opportunities. At Hirect, our constant endeavour is to provide solutions that make hiring easier for startups eliminating potential threats. Our recently released report is an effort towards bringing forward factors in the recruitment industry that is going to alter in the near future.’’

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:37 AM IST