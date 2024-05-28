Bangalore Peripheral Ring Road - The Upcoming Economic Corridor: Priyatham Kumar, Founder Of Homes247

Priyatham Kumar, Founder and CEO, Homes247.in |

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 28: Bangalore, the IT hub of India, has witnessed phenomenal growth in the past few decades. However, with the expansion comes the challenge of managing the increased traffic and congestion. One of the key infrastructural developments in the pipeline for addressing these issues is the transformation of the Bangalore Peripheral Ring Road into a vibrant economic corridor. This 73.5-km-long ring road can be transformed to attract businesses, which further can generate employment, and foster economic growth.

The proposed “Peripheral Ring Road'' connects major Highways namely Tumakuru Road (NH-4), Hesaraghatta Road (SH-39), Doddaballapura Road (SH-09), Ballari Road (NH-7), Hennur- Baglur Road (SH-104), OMR (NH4), Hoskote-Anekal Road (SH-35), Sarjapur Road and Hosur Road (NH-7). The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 24,000 crore, and it is being funded through a public-private partnership model.

Priyatham Kumar, Founder of Homes247 says, “It is anticipated that the eight-lane expressway will ease traffic congestion in the city by giving an alternate route to commuters and freight transport. It can transform from a traffic bottleneck to a connected economic corridor. By tapping into its distinctiveness and network potential, the PRR will be a luring force for certain industries thereby resulting in economic expansion and job creation.”

The Bangalore Peripheral Ring Road has the potential to bring significant economic and social benefits to the region. Here are some of the key benefits of the project:

Economic Growth: The corridor will help improve the network between Bangalore's industrial and business surroundings, facilitating quick and easy movement of goods and services. This will therefore open up new jobs and accelerate the flow of investment in the region.

Reduced Traffic Congestion: As a commercial and industrial hub, the road can switch traffic from the city centres, reducing the traffic and congestion problems of PRR itself and the inner roads. The traffic flow modelling can be done to check the impact of development on the traffic plan and the corridor infrastructure could be designed accordingly.

Reduced Carbon Emissions: Carbon emissions will be minimised by the path along with the provision of an alternative route for the commuters. This will eventually lead to a low carbon footprint in the city which is a vital step towards achieving a sustainable future.

Challenges and Risks involved

While the transformation of the PRR into an economic corridor has significant potential, it also faces several challenges and risks. These include:

The project will require significant land acquisition, which can be time-consuming and costly.

The project is massive and will require significant planning and coordination to ensure its successful implementation.

“Upgrading infrastructure and implementing strategic zoning regulations will unlock the PRR's potential to attract key industries like IT, Advanced Manufacturing, E-commerce and Logistics, Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals etc. Some other industries poised for significant growth are Aerospace and Defense, Education and Research, and Tourism and Hospitality”, adds Mr. Kumar.

Feasibility and Advantages:

The PRR has multiple benefits that make it perfect for the development of economic corridors. It features smooth access to main highways, making it easy for the movement of goods. It also offers connectivity to railway stations and air terminals for effective management of logistics. The establishment of business areas along the PRR will result in the generation of fresh employment prospects.

The IT and ITES firms will be drawn to this location because of its proximity to the city and the affordability of land. The presence of existing utilities like power, water, and sewage treatment plants along the PRR can significantly reduce development costs. Several proposals from the private sector presented to the government for commercial and residential construction would go along the road, boosting revenue growth.

The transformation of Bangalore Peripheral Ring Road into economic corridors is a remarkable step for the economic development and sustainable growth of the town. It will certainly enhance connectivity, offer new employment opportunities, ensure increased investment, reduce traffic jams, and provide environmental benefits.

Converting the road into a viable economic corridor demands the construction of industrial zones, residential areas, logistics hubs as well as recreation spaces. While this is an ambitious goal, it is also feasible, given the strategic location of the road and supportive government policies.