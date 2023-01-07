e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBandhan Bank clocks 14% growth in loans and advances for Oct-Dec quarter

Bandhan Bank clocks 14% growth in loans and advances for Oct-Dec quarter

Pan bank collection efficiency increased to 98 per cent, excluding non-performing assets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |
Follow us on

According to a regulatory filing, private lender Bandhan Bank clocked loans and advances at ₹1,00,520 crore for the October to December quarter of FY23, which translates to a 14 per cent increase from the same period last year.

Read Also
Bandhan Bank employees rewarded with 2,083 shares as ESOPS
article-image

Deposits in the same quarter went up to ₹1,02,283 crore, up 21 per cent, while pan bank collection efficiency increased to 98 per cent, excluding non-performing assets.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sanjiv Kapoor, Jet Airways CEO-designate, urges employees to celebrate victories while awaiting NCLT...

Sanjiv Kapoor, Jet Airways CEO-designate, urges employees to celebrate victories while awaiting NCLT...

Wipro announced allotment of 1,33,748 equity shares

Wipro announced allotment of 1,33,748 equity shares

Bandhan Bank clocks 14% growth in loans and advances for Oct-Dec quarter

Bandhan Bank clocks 14% growth in loans and advances for Oct-Dec quarter

JNU staffer scams colleagues by promising land under non-existent scheme

JNU staffer scams colleagues by promising land under non-existent scheme

Jack Ma loses control of his fintech firm Ant, after moving to Japan

Jack Ma loses control of his fintech firm Ant, after moving to Japan