Bandhan Bank clocks 14% growth in loans and advances for Oct-Dec quarter

According to a regulatory filing, private lender Bandhan Bank clocked loans and advances at ₹1,00,520 crore for the October to December quarter of FY23, which translates to a 14 per cent increase from the same period last year.

Deposits in the same quarter went up to ₹1,02,283 crore, up 21 per cent, while pan bank collection efficiency increased to 98 per cent, excluding non-performing assets.