Bandhan Bank Allots 1,228 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | File photo

As per the regulatory filings, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of the bank today approved the allotment of 1,228 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each to employee as stock option.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the company has increased to Rs 16,10,85,63,990 comprising of 1,61,08,56,399 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up.

Bandhan Bank Ltd Shares

The shares of Bandhan Bank on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 256.50, down by 1.42 per cent.

