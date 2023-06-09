 Bandhan Bank Allots 1,228 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
Bandhan Bank Allots 1,228 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the company has increased to Rs 16,10,85,63,990 comprising of 1,61,08,56,399 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 06:09 PM IST
Bandhan Bank Allots 1,228 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

As per the regulatory filings, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of the bank today approved the allotment of 1,228 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each to employee as stock option.

Bandhan Bank Ltd Shares

The shares of Bandhan Bank on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 256.50, down by 1.42 per cent.

Bandhan Bank issues clarification on reports questioning business procedure for lending
