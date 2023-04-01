 Balkrishna Industries Ltd promotes Ravi Joshi as Deputy CFO
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
Balkrishna Industries Ltd promotes Ravi Joshi as Deputy CFO | Image: BKT (Representative)

Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT Tires) informed that the company has promoted Ravi Joshi as Deputy Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. 1st April 2023, via an exchange filing.

Joshi (41) joined the company in 2020. He is CA, LLB by qualification. He has a total experience of 18 years.

Prior to joining Balkrishna Industries, he spent around 16 years with Vedanta Ltd. 

Joshi will continue to report to Mr. M. S. Bajaj, Senior President (Commercial) and CFO of the company.

The company further submitted that Ravi Joshi is not designated as Key Managerial Personnel under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

