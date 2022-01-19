Bajaj Finance shares give up early gains; settle over 2% lower

Shares of Bajaj Finance surrendered all its early gains and settled over 2 per cent lower on profit-taking.

The stock jumped nearly 4 per cent during the early trade after the company reported an 85.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The stock surged by 3.82 per cent to touch its 52-week high of Rs 8,043.50 during the day on the BSE.

The company's total income increased to Rs 8,535.06 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 6,658.34 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's Net Interest Income (NII) also witnessed a rise of 40 per cent at Rs 6,000 crore in the latest December quarter.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 05:53 PM IST