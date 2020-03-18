Bajaj Finance reappoints Rajeev Jain as MD for 5 years

New Delhi: Bajaj Finance on Wednesday said its board has reappointed Rajeev Jain as managing director.

"The board of directors, at its meeting held on March 17, 2020, has reappointed Rajeev Jain, managing director of the company for a further period of five years with effect from April 1, 2020," Bajaj Finance said in a filing to BSE.

The development is subject to approval of the shareholders of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting, it said.

Jain is the managing director of our company since April 1, 2015. He has more than 26 years of experience in the consumer lending industry. He has been associated with the company for over a decade.