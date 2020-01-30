Bajaj Finance consol profit up 52% on year at Rs 1,614 crore

Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) on Wednesday reported highest ever quarterly consolidated net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in December 2019 quarter on the back of healthy interest income.

The non-banking finance company posted a 52% jump in Q3 net profit as compared with Rs 1,060 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income of the company grew 41% to Rs 7,026 crore for October-December of 2019-20 as against Rs 4,992 crore in year ago period, Bajaj Finance said.