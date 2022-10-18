Bajaj Electricals eyes India’s post-pandemic household redecoration demand with revamped portfolio

Indians grew increasingly comfortable at home during the pandemic with living rooms doubling up as theatres, and experiments in the kitchen becoming common. This created a whole new demand for home appliances amid restrictions, and data from Flipkart even revealed a 25 per cent rise in demand for juicers, grinders, microwaves and vacuum cleaners. Being one of the leading brands for consumer electricals in India, Bajaj has remodelled its offerings according to modern Indian households.

Adapting to changing Indian aesthetics

The aesthetics of Indian homes is are changing, and the $30 billion interior redecoration market in India has experienced a surge, thanks to rising real estate sales across Indian cities. Bajaj has also revamped its product portfolio, with a focus on the design aspect of electrical appliances, from fans to kitchen appliances and air coolers. The products were also redesigned with a focus on endurance, to reach out to the spirit of Indian consumers to persevere.

What the company describes it as

Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO of Bajaj Electricals Limited, said, "This change has been introduced to create a sharp and unique positioning for the brand while offering a strong value proposition to our consumers. Our visual identity will be smarter, and more contemporary across all touch points. At a strategic level, this establishes a focused platform that we will build upon with a range of product offerings over the coming months and years.”

According to the brand, Bajaj’s positioning of BUILT FOR LIFE is a promise of durability and their resultant portfolio of home appliances is high endurance, aesthetically pleasing and low maintenance.

Eyeing a wider consumerbase

Bajaj has witnessed steady growth over the last decade, and is now aiming at benefiting from a post-pandemic surge in demand to leave the crisis behind. The company has an expansive network of 18 branch offices, 600+ distributors, and more than 2.3 lakh retail outlets across India, combined with over 500 consumer care centres, fortifying its dominant presence in the consumer products sector.