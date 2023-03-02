Bajaj Electricals announced allotment of 43,400 equity shares | Image: Bajaj Electricals (Representative)

Bajaj Electricals Limited announced that the Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee, at its meeting held today i.e. on March 2, 2023, has approved the allotment of 43,400 equity shares of Rs.2 each, fully paid-up, via an exchange filing.

The issue is in favour of of 20 employees who had been granted stock options under the company’s ESOP Schemes.

Post the allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the company shall comprise of 11,50,75,638 equity shares of Rs. 2 each fully paid-up amounting to Rs. 23,01,51,276.

The disclosure is pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations).