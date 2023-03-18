Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 73,196 shares for Rs 156.99 each | Facebook

Bajaj Consumer Care on Friday bought back 73,196 shares for Rs 156.9984 each, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company bought back 13,591 shares on BSE and 59,605 on NSE.

After this allotment the company has bought back a total of 36,81,753.

On March 16, Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 88,041 shares for Rs 160.95 each.

Bajaj Consumer Care shares

The shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Friday closed at Rs 157.10, up by 0.16 per cent.