 Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 73,196 shares for Rs 156.99 each
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBajaj Consumer Care buys back 73,196 shares for Rs 156.99 each

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 73,196 shares for Rs 156.99 each

The company bought back 13,591 shares on BSE and 59,605 on NSE.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 73,196 shares for Rs 156.99 each | Facebook

Bajaj Consumer Care on Friday bought back 73,196 shares for Rs 156.9984 each, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company bought back 13,591 shares on BSE and 59,605 on NSE.

After this allotment the company has bought back a total of 36,81,753.

On March 16, Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 88,041 shares for Rs 160.95 each.

Read Also
Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 88,041 shares for Rs 160.95 each
article-image

Bajaj Consumer Care shares

The shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Friday closed at Rs 157.10, up by 0.16 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 73,196 shares for Rs 156.99 each

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 73,196 shares for Rs 156.99 each

GMR Airports Infrastructure issues FCCBs worth Rs 2,900 cr to Aeroports De Paris

GMR Airports Infrastructure issues FCCBs worth Rs 2,900 cr to Aeroports De Paris

UCO Bank allots 9.50% Tier I Bond of Rs 500 cr

UCO Bank allots 9.50% Tier I Bond of Rs 500 cr

Mahindra completes acquisition on MITRA for Rs 61.71 cr

Mahindra completes acquisition on MITRA for Rs 61.71 cr

Why 2022 witnessed a rise in real estate market forces?

Why 2022 witnessed a rise in real estate market forces?