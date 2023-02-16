e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBajaj Consumer Care buys back 61,396 shares worth ₹ 166.66

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 61,396 shares worth ₹ 166.66

The company bought back 5,403 shares from BSE and 55,993 shares from NSE.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 61,396 shares worth Rs 166.66 | Facebook
Follow us on

Bajaj Consumer Care announced on Thursday that it has bought back a total of 61,396 shares for ₹ 166.66 each through an exchange filing. The company bought back 5,403 shares from BSE and 55,993 shares from NSE.

After this purchase, Bajaj Consumer Care's total equity shares bought back by the company were at 27,76,388.

The company on Wednesday bought back 29,298 shares at ₹ 165.07 each.

Read Also
Bajaj Consumer announces buyback of 29,298 shares at Rs 165.07 each
article-image

Shares

The shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Thursday closed at ₹ 167, up by 0.88 per cent.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 61,396 shares worth ₹ 166.66

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 61,396 shares worth ₹ 166.66

Adani fiasco, GoMechanic scam could hit investment for Indian startups, says Tracxn report

Adani fiasco, GoMechanic scam could hit investment for Indian startups, says Tracxn report

Nykaa introduces Nyveda a new Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand

Nykaa introduces Nyveda a new Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand

Wipro wins Shell.ai hackathon for sustainable and affordable energy

Wipro wins Shell.ai hackathon for sustainable and affordable energy

TCS named Leader and Star Performer in Guidewire Services by Everest Group

TCS named Leader and Star Performer in Guidewire Services by Everest Group