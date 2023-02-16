Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 61,396 shares worth ₹ 166.66

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 61,396 shares worth Rs 166.66 | Facebook

Bajaj Consumer Care announced on Thursday that it has bought back a total of 61,396 shares for ₹ 166.66 each through an exchange filing. The company bought back 5,403 shares from BSE and 55,993 shares from NSE.

After this purchase, Bajaj Consumer Care's total equity shares bought back by the company were at 27,76,388.

The company on Wednesday bought back 29,298 shares at ₹ 165.07 each.

Shares

The shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Thursday closed at ₹ 167, up by 0.88 per cent.

