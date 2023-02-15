e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBajaj Consumer announces buyback of 29,298 shares at Rs 165.07 each

Bajaj Consumer announces buyback of 29,298 shares at Rs 165.07 each

The number of shares bought back by Bajaj Consumer Care till date stands at 27,14,992.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 34,384 shares for Rs 168.50 | Facebook
Follow us on

According to a regulatory filing, Bajaj Consumer Care has acquired 29,298 of its own shares through the buyback route. The shares have been bought at an average acquisition rate of Rs 165.07 per unit.

Read Also
Tech major Infosys ends its buyback after purchasing 6,04,26,348 of its shares
article-image

So far, the company has purchased 27,14,992 shares through a buyback.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bajaj Consumer announces buyback of 29,298 shares at Rs 165.07 each

Bajaj Consumer announces buyback of 29,298 shares at Rs 165.07 each

Secret talks at Tata's London hotel sealed Air India's historic deal

Secret talks at Tata's London hotel sealed Air India's historic deal

Wipro Earthian Awards 2022 felicitate excellence in sustainability education

Wipro Earthian Awards 2022 felicitate excellence in sustainability education

Wipro announced allotment of 29,743 equity shares

Wipro announced allotment of 29,743 equity shares

TCS named a Leader in IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Manufacturing Service Life-Cycle Management...

TCS named a Leader in IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Manufacturing Service Life-Cycle Management...