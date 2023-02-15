Bajaj Consumer announces buyback of 29,298 shares at Rs 165.07 each

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 34,384 shares for Rs 168.50 | Facebook

According to a regulatory filing, Bajaj Consumer Care has acquired 29,298 of its own shares through the buyback route. The shares have been bought at an average acquisition rate of Rs 165.07 per unit.

So far, the company has purchased 27,14,992 shares through a buyback.

