Tech major Infosys ends its buyback after purchasing 6,04,26,348 of its shares

According to an exchange filing, tech major Infosys has completed its buyback after spending ₹ 9299,99,99,371.32 on a total of 6,04,26,348 shares.

The buyback had commenced more than two months back in December, and Infosys bought stocks that represented 99.99 per cent of the maximum buyback size.

