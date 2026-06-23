Bajaj Capital Appoints Jai Bajaj As MD & CEO To Drive Digital Transformation

Bajaj Capital, one of India’s established financial services firms, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jai Bajaj as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The leadership change represents a significant milestone for the company as it looks to strengthen its position in the evolving financial advisory industry while building on a legacy that spans more than six decades.

The company stated that this transition marks an important step in its broader transformation journey—from a traditional financial advisory firm to a more technology-enabled, insight-driven organisation focused on delivering personalised financial solutions.

Bajaj Capital aims to modernise its offerings while maintaining its core philosophy of trust and long-term client relationships.

In his statement, Jai Bajaj emphasised that financial planning has evolved significantly over time.

He noted that it is no longer limited to managing investments or recommending financial products, but has become a more holistic process that involves understanding the life goals and financial aspirations of individuals.

According to him, the goal is to help customers achieve their most important milestones with clarity, confidence, and structured planning.

He further highlighted the company’s vision of becoming a lifelong financial partner for its customers. This approach involves supporting individuals at every stage of their financial journey—from wealth creation and protection to retirement planning and legacy building.

As part of its future roadmap, Bajaj Capital plans to introduce a series of new digital initiatives.

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These initiatives will focus on improving financial readiness among customers, enabling personalised retirement planning solutions, and creating intelligent, data-driven customer experiences.

The company believes that technology will play a crucial role in making financial advice more accessible, tailored, and efficient.

The firm also aims to strengthen its advisory capabilities by integrating digital tools and analytics into its core operations. This will allow it to better understand customer needs, offer more customised solutions, and enhance engagement across multiple touchpoints.

With Jai Bajaj at the helm, the organisation is expected to accelerate its shift towards a more modern, customer-centric model that combines traditional advisory expertise with advanced digital capabilities.