IIT Bombay to launch Rahul Bajaj Technology Innovation Centre

IIT Bombay logo |

It is an exciting time for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) as it will soon be inaugurating the Rahul Bajaj Technology Innovation Centre on June 10, 2022, on the birth anniversary of the late Rahul Bajaj.

As a chief guest, R.A.Mashekar, a scientist, will inaugurate the centre at 11:30 am at Prof. B.Nag Auditorium, VMCC, in the presence of other Bajaj family members.