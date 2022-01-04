Bajaj Auto's December sales down 3% YoY; two-wheeler, commercial exports fall 7%

Two-and-three wheeler maker Bajaj Auto posted a total sale of 362,470 units in December 2021, 3 per cent lower than the figures achieved during the corresponding month in 2020.

In December 2020, total sales were at 372,532 units.

Besides, total exports - both two-wheeler and commercial combined - fell 7 per cent on year in December at 216,491 units. During April-December 2021, the company's total sales, however, managed to rise 19 per cent YoY to 3.33 million units.

Notably, exports during the period (April-December 2021) rose 35 per cent to 1.91 million units.

"The consistently strong export performance is the outcome of Bajaj Auto's leadership position in several global markets, many years of commitment to building the international business, and outstanding work by the team," said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto.

"The new year will see further moves into key markets like Brazil and western Europe. Also, we believe the newly launched Pulsar 250 and top-end Dominar portfolio will expand the premium segment and further strengthen our position and performance there."

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 10:04 AM IST