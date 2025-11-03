 Bajaj Auto Reports 8% Growth In Total Vehicle Wholesales & Exports At 5,18,170 Units In October
PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Monday reported an 8 per cent year-on-year growth in total vehicle wholesales, including exports, at 5,18,170 units in October.The Pune-based automaker had sold 4,79,707 vehicles in October 2024, according to a statement.

Total domestic sales (including commercial vehicles) increased 3 per cent to 3,14,148 units in October compared to 3,03,831 units sold in the corresponding month last year.Total exports for October rose 16 per cent year-on-year to 2,04,022 vehicles from 1,75,876 units in the year-ago period.

Total two-wheeler sales, including exports, increased 7 per cent to 4,42,316 units in October compared to 4,14,372 units in the same month of last year.Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,66,470 units in October 2025, up 4 per cent from 2,55,909 units in the year-ago period.Bajaj Auto shares were trading 0.25 per cent down at Rs 8,872 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

