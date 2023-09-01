Bajaj Auto August 2023 Sales Drop 15% | Image: Bajaj Auto (Representative)

Bajaj Auto in August sold a total of 3,41,648 units with a 15 per cent drop in comparison to last year when it sold 4,01,595 units, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company's domestic sales saw a major drop of 20 per cent to 2,05,100.

Bajaj Auto domestic sales

Bajaj Auto in the last month sold a total of 2,05,100 units in the domestic market, which is 20 per cent lower than 2,56,755 units sold in August 2022. The company sold 1,60,820 2-wheelers domestically in the month of August with a 31 per cent drop against 2,33,838 2-wheelers sold in the same month last year. On the other hand the company sold 44,280 commercial vehicles in the last month which is 93 per cent more than 22,917 commercial units sold in August 2022.

Bajaj Auto exports

The auto makers exports on the other hand fell by 6 per cent with Baja Auto exporting only 1,36,548 units in the last month against 1,44,840 units exported in the same time last year. Bajaj Auto exported 1,24,211 two-wheelers in the last month with a 2 per cent jump in sales whereas the exports of commercial vehicles fell by 46 per cent to 12,337 units.

Bajaj Auto's Year To Date

From April to August Bajaj Auto's total sales were flat at 16,88,802. Bajaj Auto in the same time period sold 8,45,741 2-wheelers in the domestic market with a rise of 19 per cent. However the exports of 2-wheelers dropped 26 per cent to 5,97,460 units.

The automaker's sale of commercial vehicles in the domestic market grew by 125 per cent and exports dipped by 29 per cent between April and August.

In total the company sold 10,25,919 units in the domestic market which is 29 per cent higher than 7,92,547 units sold in the same time period. Bajaj Auto's total exports slipped 26 per cent to 6,62,883 units in the April-August 2023 quarter, against 8,97,364 units exported for the same time period in 2022.