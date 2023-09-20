Backed By Retail And QIB, Yatra Online IPO Subscribed 1.61 times On Final Day | Canva

Initial Public Offering of Yatra Online Ltd, largest corporate travel services provider, was subscribed 1.61 times on the last day of bidding.

The issue received bids of 4,98,92,430 shares against the offered 3,09,42,356 equity shares, at a price band of ₹135-142, according to the data available on the stock exchanges.

Qualified Institutional Buyer Portion was subscribed 2.05 times, Non-Institutional Investors Portion was subscribed 0.42 times. whereas, Retail Portion was subscribed 2.11 times.

SBI Capital Markets Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited and IIFL Securities Limited are the book running lead managers and Link Intime India Private Limited is the Registrar to the Offer. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Yatra Online Limited is India’s largest corporate travel services provider in terms of number of corporate clients and the third largest online travel company in India among key OTA players in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue, for Fiscal Year 2023.