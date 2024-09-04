Baazar Style Retail IPO Allotment: Everything You Need To Know About Verifying Your Shares & Upcoming Listing Details |

Baazar Style Retail’s Limited IPO is making headlines as it prepares for its share allotment and subsequent listing in the coming days.

Here is everything you need to know about the key dates, and how to check if you have been allotted shares.

Details of the IPO

The public issue of the company opened for subscription from August 30 to September 3, 2024. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 370 and Rs 389 per share, with a minimum lot size of 38 shares.

The IPO was subscribed at a rate of 40.63 times on the final day of bidding or day 3 on September 3, 2024.

The company raised Rs 834.68 crore through the IPO. This includes Rs 148 crore from a fresh share sale and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.76 crore shares.

Upcoming Key Dates

Final Allotment: The allotment of shares will be finalised on September 4, 2024.

Listing Date: The shares of the company will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on September 6, 2024.

Funds Debited/Revocations Notification: Bidders will receive messages or emails regarding the debit of their funds or any revocations by September 5, 2024.

How to Check Allotment Status

These are the following steps need to be followed for those who participated in the Baazar Style Retail IPO.

- Go to BSE Status of Issue Application.

- Click on “Equity” from the dropdown menu.

- Select “Baazar Style Retail Limited” from the list.

- Put your application number and PAN card ID.

- Verify you are not a robot by completing the CAPTCHA.

- Click on the search button to view your allotment status.

On the other hand, you can also check the allotment status through Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue, at Link Intime IPO Allotment.

Book Running Lead Managers

The IPO was managed by JM Financial, Axis Capital, and Intensive Fiscal Services, with Link Intime India handling the registrar responsibilities.