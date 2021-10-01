B C Patnaik takes charge as Managing Director, LIC of India

B C Patnaik has been elevated to the rank of Managing Director of LIC of India from today (October 1, 2021). Patnaik, born in 1963, joined LIC of India in March 1986 as a Direct Recruit Officer.

He holds a Master’s Degree and is a Fellow of Insurance Institute of India. Prior to taking charge as MD of LIC, Patnaik was Secretary General, Council for Insurance Ombudsmen, (CIO) Mumbai.

In a career span of over three decades in the Corporation, Patnaik has occupied important positions and made his mark in the areas of Marketing, New Business, Personnel, Pension and Group Savings and Customer Relationship Management.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 03:37 PM IST