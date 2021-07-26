Azad Engineering bags Boeing contract to manufacture, supply aviation components

Azad Engineering on Monday announced that it has won a contract from Boeing to manufacture and supply critical aviation components and parts for the global aerospace company's products.

Azad Engineering has the capability to manufacture complex and super-critical components and machined parts for the turbine and aerospace industry. It will begin delivering the critical components including hydraulic and mechanical fittings to Boeing from Q1 2022.

The contract will also enable Azad Engineering to reinforce its efficiency, reliability and deliver greater value to its customers, the Hyderabad-based company said.

"We are proud to work with Boeing. The contract is a testament to our commitment to quality, precision, and collaborative culture. Without a doubt, the cooperation between Azad Engineering and Boeing is a milestone in the growing aerospace ecosystem in Telangana," said Rakesh Chopdar, Owner and Managing Director, Azad Engineering.