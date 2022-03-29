Axis Direct announces launch of FinPlan, financial planning tool

Axis Direct, the online brand of broking firm Axis Securities, announced the launch of FinPlan - a holistic financial planning and wealth-building platform powered by Finbingo (a SEBI registered Investment Advisor).

The platform takes a scientific approach to analyze the data, which helps investors get an in-depth analysis of all financial instruments, it said in a press statement.

FinPlan aims to simplify financial planning to make investment decisions best suited to one’s short and long-term goals. This tool guides investors by closely monitoring their investments through three offerings – Portfolio Doctor, Wealth Builder, and Tax Planner, the statement added.

Portfolio Doctor charts out analysis of the investments every month, allowing investors to reassess, plan and maximize the investment potential. The offering assists in tracking all the MF investments, measuring the credit quality of funds, identifying the laggards, and weeding out the non-performing funds.

Wealth Builder is a technology-driven tool that takes stock of an investor’s financial status and suggests the required growth avenues. Its customized offering is suitable for both – a novice investor and a seasoned player.

Tax Planner analyses an investor’s current investment situation and guides to stay on top of tax obligations.

Key benefits of FinPlan:

Customized financial advice : Basis the investor’s current financial status, risk profile, and life goals, the technology-driven platform gives suggestions on research-based investment ideas on where and how much to invest.

Financial market : Driven by technology, this tool tracks thousands of funds, assets, and investment opportunities to ensure users make the best of the financial market.

No hidden charges : The platform charges a standard subscription fee, regardless of the investment size.

Unified dashboard for users: Investors can get all the information they need regarding their financial accounts, be it investments or liabilities, along with a single snapshot of one’s money and financial position.

Vamsi Krishna, Head – Product and Marketing, Axis Securities, said, “This smart tool will ensure our customers steer clear of volatile investment opportunities and long-term market risks.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:05 PM IST