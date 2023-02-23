e-Paper Get App
Axis Bank to buy Citibank's consumer business and Citicorp's NBFC business in India

Axis Bank to buy Citibank's consumer business and Citicorp's NBFC business in India

The acquisition for both by Axis Bank will be completed by March 1, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Image: Axis Bank (Representative)
According to a regulatory filing, Indian lender Axis Bank has secured approvals to acquire Citibank's consumer business in India.

It has also received customer consent and permissions to buy Citicorp's NBFC business, and the acquisition for both will be completed by March 1, 2023.

