Axis Bank to buy Citibank's consumer business and Citicorp's NBFC business in India

Image: Axis Bank (Representative)

According to a regulatory filing, Indian lender Axis Bank has secured approvals to acquire Citibank's consumer business in India.

It has also received customer consent and permissions to buy Citicorp's NBFC business, and the acquisition for both will be completed by March 1, 2023.

