Axis Bank revises Fixed Deposit interest rates today; all you need to know

Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) and NRI fixed deposits with effect from September 9. Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

If one opts for the online mode, The bank has a minimum deposit amount of Rs 5,000 and if one visits the branch, it is Rs 10,000.

The new interest rates range from 2.50 percent to 5.75 percent is for everyone but this interest rate goes up for senior citizens. Senior citizens with domestic fixed deposit accounts get interest rates of 2.50 per cent to 6.50 per cent. Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits now have revised interest rates ranging from 5.10 per cent to 5.75 per cent for accounts under Rs 5 crore.

Here are the revised rates for General Public (less than Rs 5 crore)

7 days to 14 days 2.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days 2.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days 3.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days 3.00 per cent

61 days < 3 months 3.00 per cent

3 months < 4 months 3.50 per cent

4 months < 5 months 3.50 per cent

5 months < 6 months 3.50 per cent

6 months < 7 months 4.40 per cent

7 months < 8 months 4.40 per cent

8 months < 9 months 4.40 per cent

9 months < 10 months 4.40 per cent

10 months < 11 months 4.40 per cent

11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.40 per cent

11 months 25 days < 1 year 4.40 per cent

1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.10 per cent

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.15 per cent

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.10 per cent

1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.10 per cent

13 months < 14 months 5.10 per cent

14 months < 15 months 5.10 per cent

15 months < 16 months 5.10 per cent

16 months < 17 months 5.10 per cent

17 months < 18 months 5.10 per cent

18 months < 2 years 5.25 per cent

2 years < 30 months 5.40 per cent

30 months < 3 years 5.40 per cent

3 years < 5 years 5.40 per cent

5 years to 10 years 5.75 per cent

Domestic FD interest rates for Senior Citizens (Less than Rs 5 crore)

7 days to 14 days 2.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days 2.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days 3.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days 3.00 per cent

61 days < 3 months 3.00 per cent

3 months < 4 months 3.50 per cent

4 months < 5 months 3.50 per cent

5 months < 6 months 3.50 per cent

6 months < 7 months 4.65 per cent

7 months < 8 months 4.65 per cent

8 months < 9 months 4.65 per cent

9 months < 10 months 4.65 per cent

10 months < 11 months 4.65 per cent

11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.65 per cent

11 months 25 days < 1 year 4.65 per cent

1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.75 per cent

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.80 per cent

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.75 per cent

1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.75 per cent

13 months < 14 months 5.75 per cent

14 months < 15 months 5.75 per cent

15 months < 16 months 5.75 per cent

16 months < 17 months 5.75 per cent

17 months < 18 months 5.75 per cent

18 months < 2 years 5.90 per cent

2 years < 30 months 6.05 per cent

30 months < 3 years 6.05 per cent

3 years < 5 years 6.05 per cent

5 years to 10 years 6.50 per cent

Interest Rates on Deposits for NREs with effect from September 03, 2021: (Less than Rs 5 crore)

1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.10 per cent

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.15 per cent

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.10 per cent

1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.10 per cent

13 months < 14 months 5.10 per cent

14 months < 15 months 5.10 per cent

15 months < 16 months 5.10 per cent

16 months < 17 months 5.10 per cent

17 months < 18 months 5.10 per cent

18 Months < 2 years 5.25 per cent

2 years < 30 months 5.40 per cent

30 months < 3 years 5.40 per cent

3 years < 5 years 5.40 per cent

5 years to 10 years 5.75 per cent.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:47 AM IST