Axis Bank revises Fixed Deposit interest rates today; all you need to know

Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) and NRI fixed deposits with effect from September 9. Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
If one opts for the online mode, The bank has a minimum deposit amount of Rs 5,000 and if one visits the branch, it is Rs 10,000.
The new interest rates range from 2.50 percent to 5.75 percent is for everyone but this interest rate goes up for senior citizens. Senior citizens with domestic fixed deposit accounts get interest rates of 2.50 per cent to 6.50 per cent. Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits now have revised interest rates ranging from 5.10 per cent to 5.75 per cent for accounts under Rs 5 crore.
Here are the revised rates for General Public (less than Rs 5 crore)
7 days to 14 days 2.50 per cent
15 days to 29 days 2.50 per cent
30 days to 45 days 3.00 per cent
46 days to 60 days 3.00 per cent
61 days < 3 months 3.00 per cent
3 months < 4 months 3.50 per cent
4 months < 5 months 3.50 per cent
5 months < 6 months 3.50 per cent
6 months < 7 months 4.40 per cent
7 months < 8 months 4.40 per cent
8 months < 9 months 4.40 per cent
9 months < 10 months 4.40 per cent
10 months < 11 months 4.40 per cent
11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.40 per cent
11 months 25 days < 1 year 4.40 per cent
1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.10 per cent
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.15 per cent
1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.10 per cent
1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.10 per cent
13 months < 14 months 5.10 per cent
14 months < 15 months 5.10 per cent
15 months < 16 months 5.10 per cent
16 months < 17 months 5.10 per cent
17 months < 18 months 5.10 per cent
18 months < 2 years 5.25 per cent
2 years < 30 months 5.40 per cent
30 months < 3 years 5.40 per cent
3 years < 5 years 5.40 per cent
5 years to 10 years 5.75 per cent
Domestic FD interest rates for Senior Citizens (Less than Rs 5 crore)
7 days to 14 days 2.50 per cent
15 days to 29 days 2.50 per cent
30 days to 45 days 3.00 per cent
46 days to 60 days 3.00 per cent
61 days < 3 months 3.00 per cent
3 months < 4 months 3.50 per cent
4 months < 5 months 3.50 per cent
5 months < 6 months 3.50 per cent
6 months < 7 months 4.65 per cent
7 months < 8 months 4.65 per cent
8 months < 9 months 4.65 per cent
9 months < 10 months 4.65 per cent
10 months < 11 months 4.65 per cent
11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.65 per cent
11 months 25 days < 1 year 4.65 per cent
1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.75 per cent
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.80 per cent
1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.75 per cent
1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.75 per cent
13 months < 14 months 5.75 per cent
14 months < 15 months 5.75 per cent
15 months < 16 months 5.75 per cent
16 months < 17 months 5.75 per cent
17 months < 18 months 5.75 per cent
18 months < 2 years 5.90 per cent
2 years < 30 months 6.05 per cent
30 months < 3 years 6.05 per cent
3 years < 5 years 6.05 per cent
5 years to 10 years 6.50 per cent
Interest Rates on Deposits for NREs with effect from September 03, 2021: (Less than Rs 5 crore)
1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.10 per cent
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.15 per cent
1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.10 per cent
1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.10 per cent
13 months < 14 months 5.10 per cent
14 months < 15 months 5.10 per cent
15 months < 16 months 5.10 per cent
16 months < 17 months 5.10 per cent
17 months < 18 months 5.10 per cent
18 Months < 2 years 5.25 per cent
2 years < 30 months 5.40 per cent
30 months < 3 years 5.40 per cent
3 years < 5 years 5.40 per cent
5 years to 10 years 5.75 per cent.
