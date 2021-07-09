Axis Bank reports first transaction in SOFR linked derivative

Private sector lender Axis Bank today announced its first derivative transaction linked to SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate).

SOFR is the recommended US Dollar interest rate benchmark that is expected to replace LIBOR at the end of 2021.

Commenting on the transaction, Neeraj Gambhir, group executive & head of treasury, markets & wholesale banking products at Axis Bank said, "The global financial markets are witnessing a significant structural change because of LIBOR transition. This affects all market participants including banks in India. We are excited to be one of the first banks in India to have achieved this milestone.”