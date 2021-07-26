Axis Bank Q1 net profit jumps 94% to Rs 2,160 cr on higher other income, lower provisions

Axis Bank's June quarter consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 2,374.50 crore driven by other income and lower provisions, but the third largest private sector lender witnessed a jump in stress in the retail loan portfolio.

On a standalone basis, the lender's net profit for April-June period grew 94 per cent to Rs 2,160.15 crore compared to Rs 1,112.17 crore in the same period last year when the system was enjoying regulatory dispensations like moratorium, according to a regulatory filing.

The lender had reported a higher net profit of Rs 2,677.06 crore in the preceding March quarter.

Total income of the bank on standalone basis rose to Rs 19,591.63 crore from Rs 19,032.15 crore in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, it was down from Rs 20,162.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, the filing showed.

Fresh slippages of Rs 6,518 crore led to an increase in the gross non-performing assets ratio to 3.85 per cent as compared to 3.70 per cent in March. The overall provisions also increased to Rs 3,532 crore from Rs 3,295 crore in March quarter but were down from the year-ago period's Rs 4,416 crore.